hearTV Launches First Commercial Product

The What: hearTV has released it’s first product, the hearTV audio streaming transmitter, for nationwide availability.

Businesses connect the transmitters to their TVs and consumers are able to stream live audio to their smartphones via a free app available for Android and Apple users.

The What Else: “The great thing about hearTV is that it can be utilized in various settings. Not only is this an ideal solution for fitness centers, hotel lobbies, airports, restaurants and sports bars, but we had customers implement the product in waiting rooms, museums, churches and stadiums,” said George Dennis, CEO at hearTV. “These businesses are providing an enhanced viewing experience and they’re benefiting from it too. For example, restaurants and bars are finding that customers are staying longer resulting in higher tickets. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The Bottom Line: The system pricing starts at $249 and is a one-time purchase with no subscriptions or other requirements.

“We’ve solved a major pain point for both establishments and guests. The days of establishments featuring multiple TV monitors, but forcing customers to listen to the audio from one TV are over. With hearTV, nobody is shortchanged,” said Dennis.

Guests using an iPhone or Android download the free hearTV app from the App Store or Google Play, join the hearTV Wi-Fi hotspot, launch the app and can listen to their desired program.