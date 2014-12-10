HDBaseT Alliance Becomes InfoComm Renewal Unit Provider

The HDBaseT Alliance, a cross-industry group tasked with promoting and advancing HDBaseT standard, has been named an official InfoComm International Renewal Unit (RU) Provider. This will allow the more than 9,000 professionals holding InfoComm International’s Certified Technology Specialist credential to earn renewal units towards their certification by completing the HDBaseT Alliance’s Installer Expert education programs.

To obtain approval, RU programs must feature experienced instructors with clear evidence of qualifications in the session topic. Each class must contain at least one relevant learning objective or industry-related purpose, relate to a specific exam topic area and exam level, and conclude with an assessment tool to demonstrate participants have grasped the objectives. These criteria are vigorously reviewed by InfoComm University’s Certification Renewal Unit Committee.

The following programs can be completed for RUs:

The HDBaseT Installer Expert Program: This course looks at the principles of HDBaseT technology and main practical applications, including technology principles and architecture, installation do’s and don’t’s and best practices, product certification and interoperability, Spec 2.0, and a hands-on tutorial and demonstration, for 1.5 RUs.

The HDBaseT Online Installer Expert Program: This course looks at the principles of HDBaseT technology and main practical applications, including technology principles and architecture, installation do’s and don’t’s and best practices, product certification and interoperability, and Spec 2.0, for 1 RU.

“The HDBaseT Alliance has shown a commitment to bettering the audiovisual industry through the delivery of quality training that supports accreditation,” said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International. “By fostering professional development, the HDBaseT Alliance has demonstrated its leadership and strong support of the industry.”