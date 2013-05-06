Chief Launches Integrated Interactive System for Epson Projector

The What: Chief is now shipping the Chief Integrated Interactive System, an all-in-one design that brings together Chief mounts and Da-Lite screen technology to create a unified solution for the Epson BrightLink Pro 1410Wi.



The What Else: The system includes a custom Chief mount, Da-Lite Interactive Dry Erase Application Screen technology (IDEA), a dedicated housing for the interactive control pad and equipment, and a marker tray. Since the mount is designed for the Epson projector, registration and service is fast and easy. The IDEA screen serves as a dual-purpose superior image quality projection screen and writeable marker board surface. The screen offers a gain of 2.5 and a 25 degree viewing half angle. The screen also is certified by the GREENGUARD Environmental Institute as a low emitting product.The Why: "This solution offers the superior expertise of several companies offering what they do best. Chief's installer-friendly system is built to maximize the performance of the Epson projector," said Derek Derks, Business Development Manager for Chief



The Bottom Line: The Chief Interactive System offers a complete, polished aesthetic for today's boardroom.

