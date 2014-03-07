Deadline Today: SCN's AV Market Trends Survey

In April 2014, SCN will launch its first annual AV Market Trends Survey report, which will present analysis of data and predictions from AV integrator and consultant readers like you.

Click hereto participate — the deadline has been extended to March 7.

With these questions we aim to drill down into the specific challenges and opportunities present in our readers' day-to-day business. The resulting data will benefit all who read and participate in SCN, including AV integrators and consultants, and the manufacturers, reps, distributors, and others who serve you. With a better picture of your needs and demands, the industry can move ahead with greater assurance of immediate impact.



Please help us to provide a benchmark for your business and for the industry as a whole and take a moment to respond to the survey we've developed to provide a picture of the trends and concerns that influence your business.

Make your voice heard by filling out the SCN Trends Survey here before our deadline of March 7, 2014.