Wohler Previews its NAB Line-Up

During the 2011 NAB Show in April, Wohler will demonstrate its line of signal management solutions. Highlights are the MADI-8 Audio Monitor, a Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor, and a Loudness Analyzer.

MADI-8 Audio Monitor

Making its international debut at the 2011 NAB Show is Wohler's new MADI-8 audio monitor, which enables broadcasters to implement the Multiple Audio Digital Interface (MADI or AES10) in their production workflows. MADI is an industry-standard electronic communications protocol for an interface that carries multiple channels of digital audio. MADI is extremely desirable for outside broadcasters since it greatly reduces the amount of cable and weight associated with traditional analog- or AES-based audio distribution. Similar in appearance and operation to Wohler's VMDA-SUM8 eight-channel analog/digital continuity monitor, the MADI-8 can be connected in series within a 64-channel MADI stream to audibly monitor up to eight channels. The 1RU monitor features a 16-character by two-line LCD display as well as both coax and optical MADI inputs and outputs, mixed two-channel or mono analog outputs, channel presence indicators, and eight user-nameable presets.

AMP2-16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

Wohler will present major functional enhancements to its flagship AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor, designed with the operator in mind. Highlights include support for SMPTE 2020 metadata monitoring, a menu lockout function that prevents unauthorized changes to the unit's configuration, the ability to cycle through solo monitoring of defined clusters of audio channels at the press of a button, an optical SPDIF input option for monitoring the consumer's set-top box (STB) experience, and improved display of metadata and stream status information. To facilitate the additional information that can be displayed, the system gives operators free rein in using both screens as they wish, including the possibility of putting metering on one screen and status/metadata on the other. These new updates are available as a simple upgrade to all current AMP2-16V owners and come standard on all new AMP2-16V units.



Pandora Loudness Analyzer

Pandora is a compact and easy-to-read desktop or optional rack-mountable loudness monitor with logging that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain requiring simple, accurate loudness monitoring. In helping broadcasters to address the demands of global loudness standards, the Pandora monitor provides a clear, accurate reading of loudness measurements for any SDI video signal with audio. Accepting and analyzing embedded audio in either SDI or AES streams, Pandora gives the user an accurate reading of loudness measurements (LKFS/LUFS) over a user-defined period of time, ranging from 400 milliseconds to 60 minutes. Logs for each session are stored for review at any time.

Presto Multiview Source Selector

Also on display at the 2011 NAB Show will be Presto, a new multiview source selector that makes 16 3G/HD/SD-SDI video channels readily available for monitoring and straightforward switching via integrated OLED pushbuttons. Following on the success of Wohler's Touch-It™ Digital multichannel video monitor and controller, Presto is a compact 1RU solution with 16 OLED screens, each of which serves as a switching button that displays the video stream from any source.

HDCC-200A Captioning Cards

Wohler will also display the groundbreaking HDCC-200A captioning cards, which allow users to handle encoding, decoding, and monitoring of CEA608, CEA708, WST, and OP47 captions, as well as encoding and decoding of multiple GPI triggers. Based on Wohler's award-winning flexible HDCC-200A card design, broadcasters may choose the functionality their application requires at a competitive price point.

wohler.com

