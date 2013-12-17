NSCA Offers Special Pricing for BLC Attendees

As part of its Business & Leadership Conference (BLC), NSCA has revealed two opportunities for attendees to receive special registration pricing for the 16th annual BLC on February 27 to March 1 in Dallas, TX.

Option #1: Randy Vaughan Founder’s Award

Eligible, first-time attendees are encouraged by the NSCA Education Foundation to apply for the Randy Vaughan Founder’s Award. NSCA members who haven’t yet attended a Business & Leadership Conference can apply to receive free registration (a $1,199 value). To qualify, applicants must be in a management or decision-making role within their organizations.

As a founding member of NSCA, Randy Vaughn created the Business & Leadership Conference more than 16 years ago. He served on NSCA’s Board of Directors from 1997 to 2008, including a two-year term as president from 2005 to 2007. He was also an NSCA University instructor, and was named Educator of the Year in 2007.

Randy Vaughan Founder’s Award scholarship applications are available at www.nsca.org/blc; the submission deadline is Jan. 1, 2014. Twenty scholarships will be announced by Jan. 15, 2014. To submit your application, contact us at NSCAFoundation@nsca.org or 800-446-6722.