Hall Research Adds Multi-Format Video Scaler

The What: Hall Research has added the SC-12BT to its line of presentation video switchers.

The SC-12BT

The What Else: The SC-12BT accommodates four HDMI, four VGA, and four AV inputs and offers VGA, HDMI, and HDBaseT outputs to meet a variety of installation requirements.

The device also includes IP control and audio processing with built-in amplifier for direct connection to speakers. Inputs are selected using individual push buttons on the front panel or by using the included IR remote. IP and RS-232 external controls are provided for control through LAN or serial port.

Simple and powerful English-based ASCII commands allow advanced users to control all aspects of the presentation switcher. The selected source is scaled to a user-settable resolution and simultaneously output as: VGA, HDMI, and HDBaseT for easy extension to 230 ft on a single Cat6 cable.The SC-12BT provides comprehensive audio capabilities. HDMI audio is extracted; VGA and AV inputs have their own audio inputs, and two auxiliary audio inputs are also provided for microphone and stereo line-level inputs. The overall audio is embedded in the HDMI and HDBaseT outputs and is also available on RCA jacks.

The Bottom Line: This new addition provides 12 video inputs and features three simultaneous scalable outputs. The unit includes a 20 watt audio amplifier for direct connection to 4 or 8 ohm speakers.The SC-12BT has a suggested list price of $1795 and is available for immediate shipping from stock.