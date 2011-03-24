GSA, Video Applications Four-Year Contract

Video Applications (VAI), a WorldStage company, has secured GSA’s Advertising and Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS 541) contract. VAI’s complete process-oriented approach includes: A-to-Z Project Management; Intra-Agency Coordination; Pre/Post-Event Site Survey(s); and Audio, Video, Lighting, Scenic and Production Services.

Lee Standard, Government and Prime Programs Contracting Chief at VAI, reflects on VAI’s 29-year history in the live-event communication, presentation and training sectors: “WorldStage is uniquely qualified to fulfill the government’s high-profile contracts thanks to our firm’s extensive personnel capabilities, large bi-coastal inventory, and detail-oriented processes …Past performance includes supporting the U.S. in its participation in NATO.”

VAI supported Prime Support Contractor, Northrop Grumman, Mission Systems, in its production of NATO’s Informal Defense Ministerial Training Event. VAI also recently supported live, on-stage speaking engagements of both President Obama and President Clinton.

Under the terms of the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract, WorldStage/Video Applications stands ready to provide turnkey and customizable solutions for the government’s live-audience events.