Stardraw Supports HAL DSP Platform

Design and control software provider Stardraw.com is now supporting Rane's new expandable DSP platform, HAL, with Stardraw Control.

All HAL levels, selectors, presets and toggle functionality may now be controlled using Stardraw Control.

HAL is a new DSP platform from Rane designed to manage room combining, paging and distributed audio systems. According to Rane, no intricate matrix mixing or presets are required for room combining and paging, and no wiring is required to distribute pages and background music to multiple zones. HAL may be interfaced seamlessly to your application with a broad range of peripheral devices including smart Digital Remotes, Remote Audio Devices (RADs), portable and in-rack auto mixers, bus expansion devices, and an advanced paging system. The HAL1 and Halogen software check the status, location, CAT 5 wiring integrity and audio flow in all peripheral devices so that you know your system is properly connected and ready to go. Finally, HAL is fully compatible and easily integrated with existing Rane products like gain-sharing auto mixers and Rane's wide variety of RADs.

Now that Stardraw Control supports HAL, it opens up the option to control your system from any or all of the types of devices supported by Stardraw Control such as PC, iOS, Android etc. Any Windows PC or any device that hosts a web browser can be used as a control interface.

"Stardraw Control is the unifying element of your system," said Stardraw.com's marketing director Rob Robinson. "You can create your own UI to your own specifications using the technologies and tools that best suit your needs and those of the client device itself. The application itself can control any device over any protocol, and its powerful drag-and-drop interface and intuitive design environment means that systems can be configured and controlled from Windows devices without having to write a single line of code. Furthermore, Stardraw Control's open architecture approach enables you to utilize non-proprietary hardware to control any type of system so that overall, Stardraw Control solutions can be deployed at a fraction of the programming time and hardware costs of conventional control systems."