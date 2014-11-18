Government Video Expo Opens Registrations

The annual Government Video Expo will take place from December 2-4, 2014, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, in Washington, DC.

Government Video Expo is Washington’s largest technology event for pro video, broadcast, and AV professionals to learn about cutting-edge video technologies and techniques. The Expo offers two unique conferences under the GV Expo umbrella: DC Post |Production Conference and Next|Video Conference @ GV Expo. These two programs are designed to teach, enlighten, and inspire attendees focusing on two different areas within the video industry.

Attendees will get the opportunity to get hands on with the latest video gear in the exhibit hall featuring about 100 suppliers, dealers, and distributors. Plus, attendees can attend free special events and networking opportunities to further your knowledge, career, and agency mission. If you need AV solutions, shoot, edit, post, store, or distribute video you must attend this important technology event.

Register here.