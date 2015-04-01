Google for Work Names SYNNEX Global Parter of the Year, Sales

Google for Work named SYNNEX Corporation as the 2014 Google for Work Global Partner of the Year in sales. The award was presented at TeamWork 2015, the Google for Work annual global partner summit which took place in San Diego, CA.

The award emphasizes SYNNEX's proven track record of increasing product adoption for customers on Chrome and Android devices. It also acknowledges the consistent development and growth of SYNNEX's workforce to support the burgeoning number of resellers offering Google for Work to their customers.

SYNNEX first began building out its Google for Work practice in early 2014 in lockstep with its Google for Education practice. Since then, the practice has expanded to include additional commercial solutions for video conferencing and digital signage.

"We are proud to provide this recognition to SYNNEX, which has consistently demonstrated sales, deployment, and support excellence to our customers throughout 2014," said Murali Sitaram, director of strategic partnerships and alliances.

"Being honored with the 2014 Google for Work Global Partner of the Year - Sales substantiates SYNNEX's ability to consistently deliver strong results," said Mike Van Gieson, SVP, product management, SYNNEX Corporation. "Our commitment to grow Google for Work's sales for both the Chrome and Android ecosystems, as well as to help partners understand how to navigate through the details, helps their end customers innovate, work more effectively, with the peace of mind that these solutions are certified for robust security and data protection capabilities."