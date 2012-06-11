Visix Digital Signage Software, Hardware, Wayfinding at InfoComm

Visix, Inc. will demonstrate its latest digital signage software applications, meeting room signs and interactive wayfinding designs in booth N631 at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas.

“This is our biggest year ever at InfoComm,” says Sean Matthews, President of Visix. “We’ve got seven new products being rolled out at the show and we’re also showcasing our creative services with some stunning interactive designs. This year we’ve added in more creative content sources and real-life examples of how our clients can truly exploit today’s technologies for effective messaging. We don’t just want to sell boxes. We are passionate about communications.”

AXISTV V.8.0 DIGITAL SIGNAGE SOFTWARE

AxisTV Version 8.0 includes a new user interface and background library, as well as 64-bit support for Microsoft Server 2008. The browser-based interface has been redesigned to provide a cleaner, more consistent content management experience through Internet Explorer, Firefox or Chrome. Both navigation and workflows have been improved.

Two new plug-ins for the AxisTV application will also be on show:

•Mobile Module allows AxisTV users to publish content to smartphones and tablets by publishing to an HTML5 webpage.

•The Event Data Combiner allows AxisTV users to combine event data from Microsoft Exchange and EMS scheduling application calendars.

ANNOUNCE CONTENT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

Visix has added its Mass Alert Notification technology to the Announce application. It allows users to supplant scheduled content on the entire system or on selected media players in one of two ways:

•Manually using a prompt in the software interface, or

•Allowing integrated third-party systems to post CAP (Common Alerting Protocol) messages to the content manager. These external systems can include mass notification and text messaging services, emergency notification systems, public address systems, and others.

NEW MINI MEDIA PLAYER

Visix has added a new Mini Media Player to its digital signage hardware line. The unit is 8-inches square and 1.75-inches deep and can be mounted to displays or other flat surfaces. Visix content management technologies are deliverable as software-only or an integrated product.

MEETING ROOM SIGNS

Visix has added a Power over Ethernet (PoE) model with light bar to their MeetingMinder interactive room signs line. The 15-inch interactive display has a light bar at the top of the unit that glows green when a meeting room is available and red when it is occupied.

MeetingMinder interactive room signs allow playback of room schedules along with dynamic media and messages. The 15-inch PoE interactive display allows a single Ethernet cable to supply both power and data to the room sign, addressing concerns of both physical concealment and AC proximity for power bricks.

INTERACTIVE WAYFINDING

Visix will show a variety of custom interactive wayfinding designs from Visix Creative Services. Designs on display will highlight various wayfinding techniques, interactive directories with supporting scripts and ADA controls.

Also on display, WayPoint combines interactive wayfinding with digital signage communications. The bundled solution combines selected content modules in layouts customized with the client’s logo, colors and branding. Content modules include message playlists, Google Maps, and auto-updating news, weather and RSS feeds.

SOCIAL MEDIA & DASHBOARDS

Visix’s new Social Media Boards are custom modules that import Twitter, Facebook and YouTube content into a digital signage layout branded to client specifications. A content block for additional playlists is also incorporated.

Two popular dashboard designs will also be on exhibit: