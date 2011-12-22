AMX CEO Delivers First Enova

Richardson, TX—AMX announced the immediate availability of the Enova DVX-3150HD All-In-One Presentation Switcher with delivery of the first unit to Wake Forest University. The Enova DVX-3150HD provides a complete AV/IT platform for audio, video, and networked control.



AMX CEO Rashid Skaf hand-delivers the first unit of 'Enovative' solution to Wake Forest University.

To mark the release of the company's greatly anticipated product, AMX President and CEO Rashid Skaf personally delivered the first unit to Wake Forest University. The university is deploying multiple DVX units in its new MBA distance learning facility located in Charlotte, NC.

"AMX has enjoyed a lengthy relationship with Wake Forest and took this occasion to show our support in the University's efforts to ready their new facility," Skaf said. "I'm thrilled to personally deliver the first Enova DVX-3150HD to not only a university renowned for leading-edge technology, but a cherished client."

The Enova DVX-3150HD is building momentum with integrators seeking ways to unify AV with IT networks while delivering a simple solution to install and use. "AMX is charging into 2012 focusing on the most advanced AV/IT solutions, and the architecture of the Enova DVX is a hallmark example of this commitment," Skaf said. "The DVX delivers on two very important customer requests: cost-effective, innovative solutions. With exclusive AMX technologies like SmartScale, customers are experiencing the ease of installation, programming, and use. I challenge integrators to compare it to any other solution on the market. They will find it to be the most superior solution for answering the challenges of network-centric AV distribution."

As the project is nearing completion, just in time for January classes, Wake Forest University is installing the DVX solution with the confidence that its next-generation distance learning facility will be ready.

Speaking of the installation, John Owen, director of information technology at the Schools of Business at Wake Forest University, said: "Wake Forest strategically invests in AV technologies that provide the necessary functionality and show an ROI. This new solution [Enova DVX-3150HD] also provides the opportunity for us to teach with future-proof, innovative technologies that work. Plus, the university will see an ROI not only through the ease of installation, but also through network-based management of all our AV/IT resources using AMX's Resource Management Suite (RMS) software. With RMS, our support staff can monitor and manage the equipment remotely from our main campus in Winston-Salem versus driving one-and-a-half hours to the satellite facility. This provides a return on both revenue and manpower. The success of this project was due to the long-time relationship of Strategic Connections [the integrator], Wake Forest, and AMX."

Wake Forest was an early adopter of the Enova DVX-3150HD's predecessor, the DVX-2100HD all-in-one presentation switcher, introduced in 2009. Upon seeing the expanded capabilities of the Enova DVX-3150HD demonstrated at this year's InfoComm show, officials at Wake Forest were the first in line to submit orders for the new unit.

