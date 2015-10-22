Genelec to Hold 3D Audio Presentation at AES Convention

Genelec will host demonstrations of a 3D audio system in Demonstration Room 1A02 at the 139th International AES Convention at the Javits Center in New York City.

The 7.1.1.4 audio system will allow AES 139th Convention attendees to experience a fully immersive, spatialized, enveloping natural soundfield produced by a wide selection of Genelec active monitors, according to the company. Special program material has been chosen specifically for this demonstration so that the playback experience it truly multi dimensional.



“With immersive sound becoming more and more mainstream, and as audio is a part of virtual reality total sensory experiences, we decided that instead of demonstrating our speakers in your typical stereo or surround configuration for this year’s AES Convention, we would take it to another level and showcase our monitors in a completely immersive, compelling, audibly arresting format,” said Will Eggleston, Genelec Inc. marketing director USA. “The program material we have chosen will demonstrate the system with maximum impact, and we look forward to sharing this experience with AES attendees.”



The system is composed of three 8351A Smart Active Monitoring studio monitors in an L-C-R array, four 8240A SAM studio monitors covering sides and rear, and four 8330A SAM studio monitors for overheads, plus two 7270A SAM studio Subwoofers and one 7260A SAM studio subwoofer.



Presentation times:

Friday, October 30 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Saturday, October 31 at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 1 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.