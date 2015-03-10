Gemsen Named Canadian Distributor for Wireworld Cable

Gemsen has been named the exclusive Canadian distributor for Wireworld Cable Technology products.
- Wireworld Cable Technology was founded by renowned designer David Salz in 1992. They are a provider of leading edge digital and analog cable technology for home audio and video, from HDMI and USB A/V to state of the art high-end interconnects and speaker cables. Wireworld earned its world-class reputation by producing premium cables based on the use of objective perceptual testing, innovative patented designs, premium materials, and exceptional manufacturing quality.
- Sara Flaaten, vice president of operations at WireWorld remarked, “We are delighted to have partnered with GemSen and look forward to joining their exceptional line of Canada’s best AV brands.”