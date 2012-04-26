Meyer Sound 1100-LFC Control Element

Meyer Sound’s 1100-LFC low-frequency control element is a self-powered loudspeaker defined by its sonic linearity in reproducing the operating range of 28 Hz to 100 Hz. The low distortion, coupled with headroom and optimized rigging options, makes the 1100-LFC a flexible tool for low-end directional applications for large-scale tours and installations. The high peak power output enables transient reproduction and low-frequency clarity at high operating levels. The 1100-LFC cabinet is designed to minimize turbulence noise, enabling the system to reproduce any programming material with clarity and stability.