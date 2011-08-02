Audio-Technica Featured on DIY Network

Audio-Technica microphones and headphones will be featured in the August 3 episode of Hollywood Hi-Tech, a new TV series on the DIY Network devoted to home electronics and high-end custom installations in celebrity homes, hosted by technology expert Janna Robinson.

The August 3 episode premieres at 9:30 p.m. and features Patrick Warburton, starring in Rules of Engagement and known for his TV roles in Seinfeld, The Tick, NewsRadio and Less Than Perfect, among others. Warburton is also a voice actor who has lent his talents to roles in movies, TV shows and video games including Family Guy, Bee Movie, The Emperor's New Groove, Kim Possible, Spider-Man, and more.

Audio-Technica supplied ATM410 mics and AT4040 mics, and ATH-M35, ATH-ESW9A and ATH-A900 headphones for the episode. The episode features a makeover of a barn on Warburton's property.

Stage 3 Productions of Philadelphia, PA was the production company that coordinated the filming of the episode, and the equipment was installed by Roberts Home Audio & Video of Los Angeles, CA.