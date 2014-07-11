Galaxy Audio Launches New Analog Audio Mixers

As the debate for analog vs HRA heats up, Galaxy Audio has introduced a new line of analog audio mixers. The AXS series offers 5 desk top and 3 rack mount models.

Galaxy Audio AXS series mixers

All models have a USB connection to link to a computer for stereo playback or recording and have +48V phantom power. Additionally, the mono XLR inputs provide an easy-to-use single knob compression and TRS inserts for outboard effects. Most feature a 3-band EQ with sweep-able mid-range, and low cut filter. All models include AUX sends on each channel.

All AXS models have built in Studio grade DSP FX with 16 effects. Effects include Reverb, Chorus, Flanger, Delay, Pitch Shifter, and Multi-Effect. Each effect has a storable user parameter and a tap button with a tempo light for delay and echo settings.