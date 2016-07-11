Gable Installs Iconic Freestanding Identity Feature at JACK Thistledown Racino in Ohio

Gable, a Baltimore-based digital technology and visual solutions company, is wrapping up the installation of an iconic freestanding identity feature outside of JACK Thistledown Racino in North Randall, Ohio.

The new freestanding main identity stands 60-foot tall and features four (2 per side) full animation dynamic video displays, including top displays measuring 18-feet tall by 31-feet wide, and bottom displays measuring 11-feet tall by 31-feet wide. The display features the latest technology in full color digital signage and can output full high definition content.

Altogether, the traditional signage combined with state of the art digital video displays, exceeds 1,800-square-feet per side and weighs more than 53,000 pounds. Even the logistics of loading and transportation required a properly thought out and executed plan. The structure and technology had to be transported by designated semi-trucks to Jack Thistledown Racino in North Randall, Gable designed the structure to split into seven frame sections and loaded onto seven semi-trucks at Gable’s headquarters in Baltimore. The structure were carefully shrink-wrapped to protect all surfaces for the long journey.

Gable has also completed work this year for Jack Entertainment as part of similar rebranding efforts at the JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Cincinnati Casino.