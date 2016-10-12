Furniture and Architecture Company Launches AV Integration Division, Hires Industry Veteran

Dancker, Sellew & Douglas (DS&D), a New Jersey-based interior solutions provider, is expanding the company's extensive portfolio of products and services. With the hire of George Meglio, the nearly 200-year-old company has added a new division, Workplace Technology Solutions, a full audiovisual integration provider. This new division will help create efficiency and foster collaboration for its customers by integrating technology with its existing furniture and architectural solutions for interior spaces.



George Meglio

The Workplace Technology Solutions division will round out DS&D’s existing furniture and architectural solutions for interiors, creating a completely integrated offering. The new division and Meglio's leadership will help DS&D to enhance its already strategic approach to customers’ space planning needs, while incorporating the audiovisual and technological function early in the process.

“Twenty-first century work culture means employees are more mobile and less tethered to corporate IT tools of the past,” said Steven Lang, president and CEO. “This new freedom requires that technology be integrated into workspaces to give workers choices and seamless connectivity to distributed teams.”

“In an interconnected world, our role is to understand the client’s company culture and what tools their team use to be productive in their jobs,” Meglio said. “Collaboration from a distance is transforming expectations for how work gets done. We all want to communicate with each other naturally, from anywhere. We want to connect from any location, and workers expect that experience to feel the same as meeting in person. Having the ability to use collaboration tools that seamlessly tie into our environments is a natural next step in workplace design.”

Meglio brings more than 30 years of industry experience to his new role. He has developed a strong blend of strategic management expertise and broad business experience. Meglio’s years in sales, sales management, engineering, and marketing support his understanding of technology and how it relates to customer needs. He is manufacturer-trained and certified by industry leading firms including Cisco, Microsoft, Polycom, Sharp, Stewart Filmscreen, Kramer, Extron, AMX, Biamp, Crestron, and ClearOne. Meglio has established himself in the business development arena with consistent performance in his solution-based approach and his focus on client satisfaction.