Analog Way Switcher and Remote Controllers at ISE 2012

Analog Way will exhibit a selection of its powerful solutions in booth #3A112 at Integrated Systems Europe 2012, from January 31 to February 2, in Amsterdam, NL.

• Pulse: Multi-Layer Hi-Resolution Mixer Seamless Switcher with 2 Scalers

Pulse (Ref.PLS300) is a Multi-Layer Mixer Scaler Seamless Switcher with Full High Resolution Digital processing. This high-grade and easy-to-use solution is particularly adapted to large screen projections, conference rooms and Houses Of Worship.

Pulse offers 10 direct inputs including 2 fitted with digital DVI and 2 fitted with SDI. In Mixer mode, Pulse can display 2 Live Sources. Live layers can be customized with various attributes (borders, movements, zoom, cut, fade, wipe or slide). Pulse offers many Live effects including Keying and PIP animation. Integrated Audio Stereo switcher

features 8 inputs (6 analog and 2 from embedded SDI) and 1 output.

Axion2 (Ref.ARC200) is a powerful Remote Controller specifically designed for live events and multi- screen venues. Axion2 is compatible with Analog Way's new generation of Seamless Switchers. The machines can be controlled either as stand-alone processors or in combination, including Soft Edge Blending configurations. Axion2 can control up to 6 independent screen configurations in different locations (single display or multiple projectors in Soft Edge Blended mode) and store up to 90 presets per screen configuration. A Sequences mode allows the creation of up to 9 sequences per screen configuration. Axion2 offers useful features to easily program and control a show in a live environment (off-line programming, Snap button, Toggle Preset...). Axion2 was recently upgraded with 14 new key features. These improvements include the automatic display of IP addresses and all the connected devices on the screen’s setup page.

• Orchestra: a powerful Remote Console

Orchestra (Ref.ORC50) is a remote controller designed to manage independently or simultaneously, a variety of Analog Way’s Switchers. The machines can be controlled either as stand-alone boxes or as any kind of combination, including Soft Edge Blending. Once connected to the Analog Way Switchers, Orchestra can control up to 6 independent screen configurations in different locations (single display or multiple projectors in Soft Edge Blended mode) and store up to 64 presets per screen configuration.