InfoComm Projects Record-Setting Show

Fairfax, VA--InfoComm International has announced that InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas, NV, June 13-15, will feature the largest trade show floor of any commercial audiovisual show in the world.

InfoComm 2012 will showcase more than 925 exhibitors with integrated display, projection, audio, conferencing, lighting and staging, digital signage and communications system solutions.

Corporations, government agencies and educational, healthcare and religious institutions from more than 90 countries are expected to crowd the 500,000 net square feet of Show floor exhibits, special events and product demo rooms, attend education sessions, manufacturers' training, networking events and more.

"Support of InfoComm 2012 has been very encouraging," said Jason McGraw, CAE, InfoComm senior vice president for Expositions. "Trade show attendance is on the rise overall, and InfoComm 2012 is no exception. We are tracking well ahead of last year's registrations to date, and our attendees will be exploring a Show floor that has never been larger."

InfoComm 2012 has the strong support of commercial audiovisual manufacturers - exhibitors that stay with the Show due to highly qualified attendance from the trade and the professionals who purchase and support audiovisual systems for institutions around the world. More than half of InfoComm attendees attend no other trade shows, making it difficult to reach these decision makers anywhere else.

"InfoComm offers us an ideal venue to provide training and support to our valued customers, augmenting our eighty training facilities around the world," said Sean Goldstein, vice president of marketing, Crestron. "It's also a great opportunity to showcase our new products and meet with our integrators face-to-face."

Audiovisual manufacturers view InfoComm as an important event on the industry calendar, incorporating the Show into their product launch schedules and marketing strategy. Steve Capling, Christie's senior manager of experiential marketing, explains: "InfoComm is an integral part of Christie's annual marketing plan. Year after year, Christie comes to the table to showcase our latest innovations and 2012 will be no different. InfoComm 2012 is a great opportunity for us to have face time with our customers and to continue to build our reputation as a trusted solutions provider."

Christie plans to expand its product families and offer quality solutions for broadcast studios, corporate AV, digital signage, houses of worship, live venues, retail advertising, government and educational facilities and more.

"InfoComm is the best marketing tool we have available, with the best ROI possible for connecting with our dealers, our integrators and the end users of our products," said Clint Hoffman, vice president of marketing, Kramer U.S. "The math is very simple. If we divide the number of high quality contacts we make each year at the InfoComm show by the total cost to participate in the show, there is no more cost effective way to reach our customers. The InfoComm show will continue to be a foundational part of our marketing plan and budget each and every year."

"NEC is looking forward to InfoComm 2012. The show brings together quality end users across multiple verticals and key channel partners," explained Ashley Flaska, vice president of marketing, NEC Display Solutions. "It's a great venue to showcase our full line of products, including our LED backlit displays and integration projectors up to 10,000 lumens. As always, we will try to stand out and have a lot of fun."