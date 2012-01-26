Coolux Pandoras Box Version 5 at ISE 2012

At the upcoming ISE 2012 in Amsterdam, coolux GmbH will present its new Pandoras Box Version 5 hard- and software. A visual treat will be the atmosphere 4K content, which will be displayed on a 152-inch Panasonic screen, using coolux Pandoras Box.

In addition to seeing the award-winning product family in action, visitors will also get a sneak peek at the new coolux content encryption and licensing technology, which is scheduled for release later this year.

The official coolux website’s new content download section will also be presented to the public for the first time.

The coolux QUAD Server and QUAD Player range will be of particular interest to ISE visitors interested in state of the art Digital Signage technology.

coolux GmbH can be found at booth number: #7N176