- Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW), has announced the launch of an all-new educational program for its fall event (November 10-11, 2010, New York, NY), devoted to understanding the true value of advertising for brands through the DOOH/PBM and mobile media.
- “We are very excited to help spur the continued growth of these advertising technologies for brands and agencies, and provide attendees with two full days of education on the critical elements of utilizing DOOH, PBM and mobile media in advertising campaigns.”
- Hosted by leading agencies, brands, media buyers, network operators and research analysts, this two-day conference program will demonstrate the value of utilizing these technologies for advertising success.
- "Agencies are being called upon by our clients to find opportunities to actively engage targeted shoppers to build brand awareness and drive purchases,” said David Sommer, Managing Partner at MEC Retail (A GroupM Company). “The strategies and technologies that will be presented at CETW help our team of Shopper Media Strategists stay on the cutting edge of shopper marketing and enable us to maximize our clients' return on marketing investment (ROMI)."
- “Changes in consumer behavior combined with the digitization of media have forced brands and advertising agencies to rethink how they deliver messages to on-the-go consumers. Marketers are employing alternative media channels such as place-based digital out-of-home networks and hyper-local location-based mobile technologies to pinpoint their customers. CETW is the perfect place for brands and agencies to learn about all of this and more,” said Lionel Tepper, Managing Director of ScreenMedia Daily.
- This advertising specific track will be presented as part of CETW’s multi-track educational program, and will include sessions such as:
- Keynote Presentation: Understand How Agencies Think About Their Brands’ Customer Engagement Technology Strategies
- Digital Out-of-Home Media Forecast
- Strategies & Tools that Agencies, Media Buyers & Brands Need for successful • DOOH/PBM Network Advertising
- Beyond Digital Displays: Strategies for Effective Digital Communications
- Reaching Your Customers: Leveraging Accountability & Analytics to Select DOOH Network Advertising
- Strategy First: Incorporating Digital Signage into a Campaign Strategy
- Realizing ROI With Your Digital Out-of-Home Network
- For more information and to register, visit www.cetworld.com or contact Lawrence Dvorchik (908-322-1554, lawrence@jdevents.com).
