Fulcrum Acoustic Launches CCX Subcardioid Coaxial Loudspeaker

The What: Fulcrum Acoustic has launched its latest product, the CCX1295 12-Inch Subcardioid Coaxial Loudspeaker. Unlike conventional loudspeakers that often trade off low frequency (LF) directional control for compact enclosures, Fulcrum's Passive Cardioid Technology enables the CCX1295 to achieve superior LF/HF control for a product of its size.

The What Else: Combining the benefits of Passive Cardioid Technology with Temporal Equalization (TQ), the single-amplified CCX1295 delivers increased LF directional control, improved intelligibility, enhanced sonic accuracy, and the output capability and pattern control of normal premium two-way systems in a considerably lighter and more compact enclosure than those with offset drivers.

"The CCX1295 features a single 12-inch 90-by-45-degree horn-loaded woofer and a 3-inch compression driver in a compact enclosure designed for permanent installation in a wide range of applications," said Fulcrum Acoustic co-founder and vice president of R&D David Gunness. "This passive subcardioid coaxial loudspeaker provides 9dB of low-frequency attenuation in the rear hemisphere. As the first member of our CCX12 family, the CCX1295 will soon be joined by 12-inch models offering a full range of horn patterns."

The Bottom Line: The CCX1295 marks Passive Cardioid Technology's first application in Fulcrum's TQ Install line of installation loudspeakers. Passive Cardioid Technology was first introduced in Fulcrum's FL283 Line Array Module, is the basis for its Cardioid Subwoofers product line, and is a technology the company continuously develops and evolves into new applications.