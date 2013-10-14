Roland Systems Group Launches V-MixingSystem.com

Roland Systems Group (RSG) is launching a new website - www.vmixingsystem.com - a home for users of the V-Mixing System.

This website provides V-Mixing System owners a medium in which to share stories, videos, photos, libraries, system diagrams, applications and have quick access to tutorials and training videos.

This international site features users from around the world. Browsing through the videos, quotes, and photos reveals applications including live production, broadcast, worship, sports, and education. The site is excellent for explaining the power and possibilities of the V-Mixing System that includes digital consoles, digital snakes, personal mixing and multi-channel playback & recording. Visitors can learn about the many possibilities and what makes the V-Mixing System one of the most popular and most comprehensive, end-to-end, digital audio systems on the market today.