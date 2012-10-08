Allen & Heath Updates Firmware for Xone Products

Allen & Heath will be releasing new firmware updates for the Xone:DB4 and Xone:DB2 digital FX mixers, and the Xone:K2 MIDI controller.

Previewing at the BPM show, the new software provides enhanced FX sections and configuration for the DB4 and DB2 mixers, and greater integration between the DB4 and the K2 controller.

Xone:DB4 V2.0 firmware offers more flexibility with an advanced channel FX configuration, which allows the user to determine where the FX section, EQ section and FX ON switch are placed in the signal path - including much requested Post Fade FX. In addition, each FX section can be configured in Classic, Send or Hybrid Mode, to create a subtly different sound for each effect type. The new firmware also introduces a powerful new effect to the DB4's extensive FX library - Infrabass - a low frequency enhancer that generates infra bass energy from the sub-bass spectrum.

The DB4 update also includes a new spatial crossover tool to independently adjust stereo width above and below a variable cross-over point. A master output balance control for panning left and right is included, and the microphone/auxiliary input can now be routed to any or all of the four main music channels for multiple FX processing and looping. MIDI channel selection and a new MIDI clock generator enabling simple tempo changes at the twist of a knob adds a new dimension to DAW control.

The Xone:DB2 V2.0 update adds the DB4 features: spatial crossover, Infrabass effect, master MIDI clock generator, and the master output pan control. Additionally, the new firmware offers users the ability to cascade the two FX units for even greater creativity. In cascade mode, the output of the X FX unit is routed through to the Y FX unit and any channel assigned to the X FX has dual processing.