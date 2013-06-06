FSR iPad Table Mounts, SS-USB-CHRG Charger, Compact Table Boxes

FSR, manufacturer of audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, will introduce numerous and varied Audio/Video products at InfoComm 2013 that will target a broad cross-section of applications.

Highlights of the new launches include a series of compact table boxes for conference to classrooms; an iPad table mount to satisfy any digital signage need; a USB Charger for iPad and iPhones, and Digital Ribbon Cables for signal distribution in any AV setting. The new gear will all be showcased during InfoComm in Booth 2259 in the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL, from June 12 - 14.

FSR's new Power Coaster mini table boxes are ideal for meeting, conference and classroom applications. The decorative covers protect and conceal the connectors below and resemble a high-end coaster when closed. Easy installation is accomplished by simply drilling a round hole in the table. A variety of connector options are available including Universal AC power receptacles and dual USB charging ports. The decorative covers are available with either black or aluminum anodized finishes for durability.

The AC outlets can be ordered in US, International Universal, UK or Australian forms to satisfy most international markets.

iPad Table Mounts

Ideally suited for retail establishments, tradeshows, conferences, or even residential use, the versatile iPad Table Mounts offer a secure and reliable solution for any application utilizing an iPad or mini iPad as a digital signage tool. Using mounting holes in the base, the units can be permanently and securely mounted to a desk, tabletop or other surface as an advertising aid or mini billboard. Rotating action allows quick repositioning between portrait and landscape orientation, and a swivel option permits user sharing. Flexible tilt mechanics swiftly adjust the iPad Table Mount into any desired position.

A simple design matches Apple products with black or white finishes.

SS-USB-CHRG Charger

The patent pending SS-USB-CHRG Charger snap-in module is iPad / iPhone compatible and incorporates the necessary firmware to communicate with

USB devices, detect the correct charging wattage, and deliver a full 10 watts of charging power. The snap-in style connector fits a standard keystone mounting form and includes a power supply with screw terminals for easy installation.

FSR's revolutionary Digital Ribbon Cables utilize proprietary composite technology to effectively allow "sparkle free" high-speed high definition HDMI signal transmission over distances of up to 325 ft. Active circuitry embedded in the connector shells provides all the signal buffering needed and eliminates additional bulky electronics.

The cables deliver a lightning speed 10.2 Gb/sec video bandwidth and can easily handle 1080p, 4kx2k, 3D and most newer hi-res formats. The small jacket is a mere 5mm x 2.5mm in size and available in lengths ranging from 50 to 325 ft. (15 to 100 meters) in assorted lengths.