DSE Presents Interactive Technology Seminar

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo announced it will present a four-part Interactive Technology Seminar Program that will demonstrate the power of connected technologies.

The Interactive Technology Seminar Program, to be presented in Las Vegas March 7-8, 2012, is designed to help attendees learn what new technologies are available, how successful mobile strategies are being implemented, and how to integrate them into their digital signage installations to strengthen those relationships through proactive engagement.

Topics to be covered include:

* Creating a Multi-Screen Strategy: Connecting Digital Signage to What Matters

* The Power of Interactive: From Drawing Crowds to Engaging Individuals

* Interactive Shoot-Out: Digital Convergence Fact v Fiction

* How to Generate Greater Revenue with Interactive Technology

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “The Interactive Technologies Track seminars offer a variety of compelling examples of how the newest technologies are being deployed, approaches that work best in different types of venues, and how brands are monetizing their investments.”

Registration for the Interactive Technologies Seminar Program or any of the DSE 2012 educational conference seminars is now available online at digitalsignageexpo.net.