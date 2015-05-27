FSR DV-MFMV-74

The What: FSR's DV-MFMV-74 is part of the DV PRO MultiVU family. It is a 7 x 1 seamless windowing switcher that has seven multi-format inputs (4 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, and 1 VGA/RGB/YPbPr) and one HDMI out that supports scaled resolutions up to 4k x 2k 30 Hz.



The What Else: The DV-MFMV-74 allows users to show up to four of the inputs on the same screen simultaneously in a single, dual, triple, or quad screen layout. Each input also has audio inputs available via captive screw terminals. The 1-rack unit high windowing switcher can be controlled from the front panel, via RS-232, or IP via the integrated GUI Control. The DV-MFMV-74 MultiVU 7 x 1 Windowing Switcher also easily integrates with FSR’s HuddleVU FLEX Collaboration Systems.