Frost & Sullivan Honors Yorktel Product Line Strategy

Frost & Sullivan has honored Yorktel with the 2014 North American Award for Product Line Strategy Leadership, based on its recent analysis of the video conferencing services market.

Yorktel's strategy in the rapidly evolving video conferencing and communications services market is anchored by the breadth and depth of its visual collaboration portfolio, which spans unified communications (UC), cloud services, managed services, media services, and video conferencing. Yorktel stands out from competitors due to the flexibility of its solutions, which enables implementation without the capacity or endpoint restrictions that have traditionally stymied video communications adoption.

"Yorktel keeps a laser-sharp focus on changing market conditions and customer demands in order to proactively address them," said Frost & Sullivan Principal Analyst, Robert Arnold. "For organizations where the nature of business is increasingly global, Yorktel has expanded both its portfolio and footprint to accommodate the collaboration requirements of widely distributed firms, remote workers and external partner relationships."

Yorktel consistently enhances its capabilities, and aligns its portfolio and workforce to address advancing customer requirements. With the unveiling of the Yorktel VideoCloud Conferencing Services portfolio, the company reorganized its video communications services catalog into the virtual meeting room, managed conferencing, and B2B services solutions areas.

Forging relationships with best-in-breed vendors such as Acano, Pexip, and Vidyo, Yorktel offers a new dimension of features. Oblong and Prysm provide next-generation, large-format displays, and are a natural fit for Yorktel's media services and immersive collaboration solutions. Strategic partnerships also enable video communications beyond the corporate environment, with products such as Yorktel VideoKiosk for next-generation customer service environments and a full scope of services for iRobot movable visual communications solutions.

"With its diversified and competitive portfolio encompassing both traditional and next-generation services, Yorktel is well positioned to address current as well as long-term customer needs," noted Arnold. "Frost & Sullivan has therefore found Yorktel truly deserving of the 2014 Product Line Strategy Leadership Award."

"Such high praise and recognition from one of the most globally respected analyst firms validates our work and vision for Yorktel's future," said Yorktel CEO Ron Gaboury. "Over the past 30 years, Yorktel has thrived through an ability to adapt to the changing needs of a global workforce. Video communications is no longer used solely for traditional calls from behind a desk or conference room, but rather for practical business applications such as improving customer service, interactions with medical patients and remote viewing of factory floors. Our efforts now focus on application development, coupled with vertical market integration into next-gen platforms, which we believe will be the impetus behind the market's and Yorktel's future growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product and services portfolio that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, the overall impact it has in terms of customer value, as well as increased market share.