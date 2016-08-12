Fohhn Audio Adds AtlasIED as North American Distributor

Fohhn Audio AG, a manufacturer of digitally adaptive loudspeaker solutions has signed an exclusive distribution partnership with AtlasIED. Through this agreement, AtlasIED will act as North America's sole distributor and provide local sales, marketing, and support services for Fohhn's growing U.S. and Canada business.

With more than 80 years of experience in the commercial audio industry, AtlasIED was formed as the result of an organizational merger in 2015 between two longstanding sister companies, Atlas Sound and Innovative Electronic Designs (IED). In its current capacity as an active global electronics manufacturer, AtlasIED offers around 2,000 specialized audio solutions, with particular emphasis on enterprise-wide communication, mass notification, business music, speech privacy, and VoIP endpoint solutions for Fortune 1000 companies, airports, schools, industrial plants, hospitals, hotels, and large retail chain stores. They also serve smaller businesses like your local coffee shop, bar, restaurant, and house of worship.

"With this partnership, AtlasIED can provide our dealers with complete turnkey systems for the most demanding acoustic environments,” said John Ivey, president of AtlasIED. “Fohhn's Linea Focus Series provides incredible 'real-time' digitally steerable loudspeaker technology that allows highly reverberant spaces to achieve excellent speech intelligibility. We serve a large amount of public facilities such as airports, rail stations, shopping centers, and entertainment venues. Today, these environments require improved audio intelligibility standards for properly alerting people during mass notification and emergency evacuation scenarios. With Fohhn beam-steering loudspeakers and our own deep product portfolio, we can provide an industry-best, highly intelligible system package that starts with the audio source and covers everything from mic stands, cables, equipment cabinet, power distribution, DSP, and digitally steering loudspeakers—all working perfectly together."

“The appointment of AtlasIED gives Fohhn a serious, long-term business partner who is ideally suited to building and supporting the brand in North America, especially in the professional AV system integration, mobile and fixed installation sectors,” said Uli Haug, sales and marketing director of Fohhn Audio. "We are delighted to welcome AtlasIED on board and look forward to a fruitful partnership."