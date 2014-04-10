SunBriteTV Introduces Outdoor Wireless HD

SunBriteTV has broken the wireless HD barrier with a universal outdoor transmitter module for both residential and commercial applications.

Completely weatherproof and wireless, the SunBriteTV Wireless HD Transceiver (SB-HDWT) is capable of transmitting full 1080p HD content to any SunBriteTV within range of 150 feet via an HDMI-in and HDMI-out transceiver. The peripheral device is compatible with all SunBriteTV models as well as other HDMI-featured products.

“Consumers have anxiety regarding wiring and connectivity,” said Tom Dixon, vice president of marketing, SunBriteTV. “The Wireless HD Transceiver makes it easy and painless for both homeowners and professional installers to send a high-definition signal to an outdoor TV—anywhere in the backyard living space.”

“In some instances, running hard wiring can be difficult, time consuming, and costly to the homeowner. Custom integrators now have a simple, cost-effective solution to address problem installations,” said Dixon. “In that sense, this product will make outdoor TV even more accessible to thousands of homeowners.”