Get in a 'New York State of Mind' with the AES Technical Tour Program

Continuing a long and always sold-out tradition, the 135th Audio Engineering Society Convention (October 17-20, 2013, at the Javits Center in New York City) will include a four-day set of technical tours, itineraries that will take visitors into a wide range of interesting and significant facilities.

This year's technical tour program is as "New York" as it gets. It was developed by David Merrill, a successful recording and mix engineer who has worked at several of the city's major facilities over the past three decades, and a man who also has a very special investment in the city: he is the son of the late Robert Merrill, the longtime lead baritone for the New York Metropolitan Opera and the vocalist for "The Star Spangled Banner" before New York Yankees season-opening home games since 1969. Those fortunate enough to find a slot on what will be almost certainly sold-out tours will see the entire range of what New York has to offer as a world center for professional audio. Tickets will be available on-site at the Javits Center at the convention's Tech Tours desk (space is limited).

Slated itineraries include the following:

* On Thursday, October 17, attendees can visit Definition 6, a leading audio and video post-production facility.

* On Friday, October 18, they can choose among four options: 1. A visit to Kaufman Astoria Studios (KAS), followed by a trip to the Museum of the Moving Image; 2. A look inside WNYC Radio's station operation and their sound stages; 3. A trip to restoration specialist Battery Studios; 4. Or a jaunt to the Tony Award-winning Broadway show The Book of Mormon.

* On Saturday, October 19, visitors will be awed by a tour of the famed Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center, home of the New York Philharmonic, where they'll tour the hall, the stage and the audio recording facilities.

* On Sunday, October 20, attendees will stop by the NBC-TV studios of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon where they will be able to check out the sound stage and all of the production facilities.

David Merrill said he wanted to create a completely authentic New York pro audio experience, one that included iconic examples of music studios and broadcast facilities, post-production and live performances. "New York has so many great recording studios but I wanted to make this technical tour a more comprehensive experience, but still one that you can associate with New York City and nowhere else," he explained.

Even his research into the facilities on his itineraries was locally sourced. Merrill recalls that it was Avatar Studios manager Tino Passante who helped him make the connection to Lawrence Manchester, the music mixer on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. "And you can't get more New York than Broadway and Lincoln Center, so I'm really looking forward to people enjoying these tours. They're going to have a real New York experience."

For further detailed information on the Technical Tours, visit http://www.aes.org/events/135/tours/. For further information on the 135th AES International Convention, and to register for your free Exhibits-Plus badge or the premium All-Access badge, please visit http://www.aes.org/events/135/.