Fishing for Techies

The Career Fair graced the carpeted floor of InfoComm again this year, adding a space dedicated to the job of hunter, separate from the normal show booths. The companies that particiapted reported steady traffic and numerous potential candidates.

"We already sent some [candidates] along straight into the interview process," said Ash Hutcherson of AVI-SPL.

Multiple companies cited CTS certification as a major advantage to a candidate's resumé, as it's often used as a selling point for integration firms persuading clients of their pedigree. "Everyone's CTS here, and if they're not, they're doing themselves a disservice," added Hutcherson.