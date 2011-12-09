Harman Lexicon DD-8 Shipping in Black

Harman's Lexicon announced that its DD-8 Multi-Room Power Amplifier will now be available in a black finish version, providing more choices to custom installers in satisfying the requirements for a greater array of system environments.

The Lexicon DD-8 is an 8-channel amplifier that utilizes patented DriveCore amplifier technology to provide 1,000 watts of power.

“The wide adaptation in custom installation applications and multiple accolades of the Lexicon DD-8 are confirmation of the sonic integrity of this amplifier,” said Jim Garrett, senior manager, marketing, Harman Luxury Audio Group. “We felt the addition of another color is another tool in continuing to provide our dealers with the most complete array of options available.”

The Lexicon DD-8 delivers 125 watts into each of its eight channels, yet measures just 2.1 inches high by 17.3 inches wide by 14.9 inches deep. The DD-8 achieves its efficiency through the use of Harman's DriveCore amplifier IC chip. This chip, co-developed with Texas Instruments Incorporated exclusively for Harman, incorporates an unprecedented level of component integration into an IC that is smaller than a postage stamp.

The Lexicon DD-8 is the recipient of the 2011 Best Power Amplifier Resi Award from Residential Systems, as well as CEDIA Manufacturers’ Excellence Awards for Best New Product and Sustainable Lifestyle Product Innovation and most recently a CES Innovations 2012 Design and Engineering Award.

The black version of the Lexicon DD-8 will be available in January 2012.