Sennheiser Offers Rebates on Wireless Systems

Sennheiser has announced an end-user mail-in rebate on evolution wireless G3 and 2000 Series wireless systems and components.

The rebate is valid on all systems or components purchased from an authorized U.S. Sennheiser dealer between October 1 and December 31, 2011.

During the promotion, customers can take advantage of the following rebates:

- ew 100 G3 LE Sets (ew 110/114/115 G3) - $25 rebate

- ew 100 G3 Sets - $50 rebate

- ew 300 G3 Sets - $75 rebate

- ew 500 G3 Sets - $100 rebate

- 2000 Series Sets - $125/channel rebate

*A completed rebate form, downloaded from Sennheiser’s website at: sennheiserusa.com/g3rebate.

*The original UPC code (no photocopies will be accepted)

*A copy of the sales receipt, dated between October 1 and December 31, 2011, from an authorized U.S. Sennheiser dealer for new evolution wireless G3 or 2000 Series wireless systems or components.