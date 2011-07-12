July 21 DS - DOOH Virtual Show Lock and Load

David Keene– I love Virtual Trade Shows. Even more than my favorite shows– the ones where you get to go to Vegas and get paid for it– Virtual Shows have all the hard work front-loaded in, on my part. The day of the event, I get to kick back and “walk” the floor and see the Presentations, and network with other attendees– the way I don’t have as much time for at in-person trade shows. Well, I have indeed just loaded in all the Presentations for next week’s Digital Signage 2011 Virtual trade show. You’ll see some great, in-depth Presentations from Patrick Quinn (pqmedia), Laura Davis-Taylor, Faizal Javer of Intel, Lyle Bunn, Chris Connery (DisplaySearch), Alan Brawn, and Jonathan Brawn. And– what a concept, you and I can really enjoy this show– none of those pesky client meetings to dash off to, missing all the conference sessions and the cool stuff in the booths. The only thing at this show: great presentations, and new product info from the industry stars like Sharp, Intel, NEC, Mitsubishi, Contemporary Research, Black Box, and more.

See the Auditorium agenda, and line-up of Presentations, at the end of this News item.

The event will take place Thursday, July 21st, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT… all online.

This free virtual trade show includes conference sessions with live Q&A, keynotes and vendor presentations; virtual exhibit booths with supplier/buyer interaction; downloadable reference material; and a virtual lounge for idea exchange and social networking.

The special Keynote Roundtable kicks off the day, and is followed by presentations from top digital signage industry experts. For a preview of the Keynote Roundtable, go to www.digitalsignage.com, and view the video clip on Digital Signage 2011 in the top right corner of the page.

AUDITORIUM Presentations

Digital Signage 2011, July 21

AUDITORIUM: Keynote Roundtable

David Keene leads a virtual panel of the country’s top DOOH and Digital Signage Researchers and Consultants, drilling down into what’s going in today’s market, for Metrics, Digital Signage for the Retail Space, the Role of the Distributor in the market, and more. Participants include Rob Winston or Arbitron, Patrick Quinn of pqmedia, Lyle Bunn, Alan Brawn, and Laura Davis-Taylor.

AUDITORIUM: The DOOH Landscape: Growth, and Challenges

Presenter: Patrick Quinn, pqmedia

Global digital out-of-home media (DOOH) revenue generated by digital place-based network, billboard and signage operators, grew 16.3% to $6.47 billion in 2010 and is projected to expand 16.9% in 2011. Yet, among the challenges agencies and brands face for global DOOH in general, but the U.S. DPN segment in particular, is the continued need for strong standard measurement, planning and buying systems, as well as better program content and advertising creative. In addition, the U.S. DPN landscape continues to be very fragmented, as PQ Media’s research identified 220 DPN operators running 468 networks in the U.S. at year-end 2010. The relatively few DPN operators offering national scale was also cited by agencies and brands as a challenge.