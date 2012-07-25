LG Electronics Joins Forces with Fry's

LG Electronics USA has joined forces with Fry’s Electronics Inc. to offer LG EzSign TVs in all Fry’s retail stores nationwide, in addition to the retailer’s website, frys.com.

A turnkey digital signage solution for small- and medium-size businesses (SMBs), EzSign TV offers high-quality picture and contrast ratios combined with customizable content running simultaneously with live TV or another external media source, attracting attention while delivering messaging to consumers.

Now available for purchase in all 34 Fry’s retail locations and online, the 32-, 42- and 47-inch class sizes (31.5-, 42.0-, 47.0-inch diagonal, respectively) of the EzSign LD452B LCD TV series include an internal media player, complete software package with custom signage templates and commercial-grade display settings to optimize power savings and product lifespan.

Fry’s Electronics is the first retail outlet to both sell and display the commercial EzSign TV product in-store, according to the company, providing the opportunity for small business owners to learn more about the product and “test drive” it in a retail setting. First introduced in 2011, EzSign TV has expanded sales channels to include Direct Market Retailers (DMRs), IT integrators, professional/custom AV dealers and installers and digital signage resellers.

“Given the increase in ‘Do-It-Yourself’ small business owners turning to traditional electronics retailers for business solutions, teaming up with Fry’s to reach this customer segment was a natural fit for LG and a turnkey commercial product like EzSign TV,” said Rick Calacci, vice president of regional sales, LG Electronics USA. “Progressive home electronics retailers like Fry’s are expanding both in-store and online inventory to include the latest small business solutions, and LG sees this as a trend that will continue as the ‘D-I-Y’ small business segment matures.”

Unit shipments of EzSign TV have nearly doubled this year, illustrating the growing demand for digital signage solutions across SMB categories – from retail and restaurant to hospitality, healthcare and education settings.

Decreased barriers to entry such as attractive price points and more intuitive technologies continue to fuel digital signage adoption across the SMB segment. A May 2012 report from IMS Research (recently acquired by IHS Inc.), “The World Market for Digital Signage – 2012,” cites that approximately 50 percent of digital signage sales are from SMBs.

“The small business segment of our customer base has always been very strong at Fry’s, and many of these customers are seeking televisions for customer entertainment, communications and digital signage uses,” said Randy Fry, co-founder and president, Fry’s Electronics. “It made perfect sense for Fry’s to work with our trusted vendor, LG, to bring an all-in-one display option such as EzSign TV to this growing customer base.”