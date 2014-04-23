Extron XTP Receiver for Wall-mounted Displays

Extron Electronics is releasing the XTP R HWP 201, a Decora-style wallplate receiver for XTP Systems. It features a Extron-exclusive design specifically to handle the space constraints behind wall-mounted displays. The HDMI output connector is oriented upward at a 90° angle, which minimizes stress on the cable and allows for a low-profile flat panel display installation. This HDCP-compliant receiver accepts XTP signals from up to 330 feet (100 meters) away over a single shielded CATx cable and outputs video, audio, control, and Ethernet to the display. It also provides HDMI audio de-embedding with analog stereo audio output and volume control. For simplified integration, the wallplate receiver can be remotely

Extron Electronics XTP R HWP 201powered by the XTP CrossPoint matrix switcher. The XTP R HWP 201 is designed for use in XTP Systems to support long-distance signal transmission in wall-mount environments.

"We recognize that AV system designers and integrators are constantly being asked to close the gap between the wall and a flat panel display for aesthetic and security reasons," says Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. "The XTP R HWP 201 gives them the discreet, reliable, and easy to integrate solution they've been waiting for."