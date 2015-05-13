Extron SM 28 Two-Way Surface Mount Speakers

The What: Extron Electronics' SM 28 SpeedMount Surface Mount Speaker is a two-way speaker with a patent pending, concealed wall mounting system. It features an 8-inch (20.3 cm) woofer with dual tuned ports and a 1.1-inch (2.8 cm) tweeter. The SM 28 provides a frequency range from 59 Hz to 22 kHz, and a power rating of 90 watts continuous pink noise, 180 watts continuous program capacity.

The What Else: The SM 28 is available as an 8 ohm model, and an SM 28T version which can operate in 8 ohm direct as well as 70 volt and 100 volt modes. The SM 28T features a six-position power tap selector for up to 64 watts, which can conveniently be accessed through the grille from outside the speaker.

To meet a variety of installation needs, the extremely flexible mounting system includes a 0 degree mounting plate and a 10 degree mounting adapter. The 0 degree mounting plate provides the electrical connections and allows the SM 28 to be oriented vertically or horizontally, flush with the wall. When the versatile 10 degree mounting adapter is added to the mounting plate, the SM 28 can be positioned with a 10 degree tilt downward, upward, left, or right.