Extron Shows Compact Two Channel Amplifiers

Extron Electronics has launched its series of compact, two channel amplifiers: the Extron XTRA Series XPA 1002-70V and XPA 1002-100V. The amplifiers are half rack 1U, convection cooled power amplifiers delivering two channels of 100 watts rms for 70 volt and 100 volt distributed speakers.

These professional grade amplifiers feature a 100 dB signal-to-noise ratio with 0.1% THD+N specifications. The XPA 1002-70V and XPA 1002-100V are ENERGY STAR qualified amplifiers with an Extron exclusive, highly efficient, advanced Class D amplifier design. They also feature patented CDRS - Class D Ripple Suppression technology that provides a smooth, clean audio waveform and an improvement in signal fidelity over conventional Class D amplifiers. The XPA 1002-70V and XPA 1002-100V are housed in half rack width metal enclosures, conserving rack space and weighing only 2.5 lbs (1.1 kg). The Extron exclusive, high efficiency design generates very little heat and allows the amplifiers to be convection cooled.

“These new XTRA series amplifiers deliver ample power in a small enclosure to easily boost amplifier channel counts two at a time, while only using half a rack width of space with each pair of channels added,” says Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. “These amplifiers deliver 100 watts of power into a 70 volt or 100 volt line for powering high impedance distributed speakers, making them ideal for supporting multi-zone applications such as presentation spaces or divisible rooms.”

The XPA 1002-70V and XPA 1002-100V ENERGY STAR qualified amplifiers are energy efficient products that conserve energy and reduce costs. They include an auto power-down feature that automatically places the amplifier into standby after a period of inactivity, and consumes just 10 watts when idle and less than 1 watt in standby mode. Each amplifier also has an ultra low inrush current draw to prevent power circuit overload that occurs when multiple amplifiers are switched on simultaneously. This feature eliminates the need for power sequencing in systems with multiple amplifiers in large centralized equipment racks, and prevents other equipment from experiencing power interruption from associated power surges. The XPA 1002-70V and XPA 1002-100V are housed in compact 1U, half rack width enclosures and are UL 2043 plenum rated when used with the optional Flexible Conduit Adapter Kit. This allows for a concealed installation above a drop ceiling to prevent theft while providing convenient placement of AV equipment.