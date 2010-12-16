Registration Open for CEDIA Management Conference

Indianapolis, IN--The Custom Electronic Design & Installation Association (CEDIA) has announced that registration is now open at www.cedia.org/mc for its annual Management Conference, which will be held March 9–12, 2011 at the Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego. The event will offer business training sessions and networking opportunities for company owners and senior managers in the electronic systems industry.

The event will feature keynote appearances from motivational speaker and inspirational comedian Judson Laipply as well as Tim Costello, chairman & chief executive officer of Builder Homesite, Inc. The conference content will be focused on helping attendees focus on the elements of people, strategy, and execution in order to develop solutions for a changing industry.

WHO: Electronic systems business owners and managers

WHAT: CEDIA’s 2011 Management Conference

WHEN: March 9–12, 2011

WHERE: Rancho Bernardo Inn, San Diego

HOW: Register at www.cedia.org/mc.

Conference Fees*

Through February 1, 2011 (Early Bird Deadline)

$899 – CEDIA Members

$1,299 – Non-Members

After February 1, 2011 (Regular & Onsite Price)

$1,299 – CEDIA Members

$1,699 – Non-Members

* When you bring a colleague, they will receive a $100 discount on their registration. Also, contact a conference sponsor for a $100 discount. Only one discount offer may be used per registration.