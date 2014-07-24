Extron Ships Five Input Audio Expansion Processor

Extron Electronics is now shipping AXP 50 C AT, a five input audio expansion processor with Extron ProDSP for integrating remote microphones and other sources onto a Dante-enabled Extron DMP 128 audio system.

Extron AXP 50 C AT

A single Ethernet cable from one AXP 50 C AT, or several linked units, to a central equipment rack significantly reduces the effort and expense of pulling one cable for each mic. The AXP 50 C AT provides 48 volt phantom power and a digital control port to all mic/line inputs. Dedicated signal processing is available for each input, including gain, filtering, dynamics, and AEC - acoustic echo cancellation. FlexInputs offer the additional capability to process a Dante channel in place of a local input. The intuitive DSP Configurator Software makes it quick and easy to set up DSP parameters and AEC on the AXP 50 C AT.

"We found there was a need in the industry to eliminate the effort and expense associated with pulling multiple cable runs from the microphones in the meeting space to the digital signal processor in the equipment rack," says Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "Those cable runs are replaced by a simple Ethernet link from the AXP 50 C AT to one or more DMP 128 AT Digital Matrix Processors on the Dante network."

In an installation with a large number of mics, the AXP 50 C AT audio expansion processor places audio signals onto the Dante audio network using standard IP networking. Signals are received as expansion inputs at one or more DMP 128 AT processors. A sound system designer can incorporate several AXP 50 C AT input expanders to create large mixing matrixes of remote inputs for DMP 128 AT processors using the built-in four-port Gigabit switch. This greatly simplifies scalability and the audio cabling infrastructure by avoiding long analog mic cable runs. The compact 1U, half rack width enclosure enables convenient installation underneath a conference table, inside a credenza, or anywhere microphones or other sources may be situated.