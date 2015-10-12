Extron Now Shipping Two-Way SpeedMount Ceiling Speaker System

Extron Electronics is now shipping the CS 1226T Plus SpeedMount Ceiling Speaker System, a patented, low-profile, plenum-rated two-piece speaker system delivering improved performance.

The CS 1226T consists of the CS 120P plenum-rated enclosure and a CS 26T Plus two-way speaker cartridge. The enclosure installs quickly into 2 feet by 2 feet or 600 millimeter by 600 millimeter suspended ceilings. The speaker cartridge features a 6.5-inch woofer and a 3/4-inch, ferrofluid-cooled dome tweeter in a coaxial design with a tweeter bridge.



The CS 1226T Plus has a wide coverage angle and an extended frequency range of 42 Hz to 20 kHz, and is available as a complete assembly or purchased separately in its CS 120P enclosure and CS 26T Plus speaker cartridge components. This is designed to simplify ceiling speaker installation and deliver time and cost savings.



"Extron continues to lead the industry with speaker innovations, and the new CS 1226T Plus system is a prime example," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "The original CS 1226T system was a popular choice among AV integrators, with its innovative two-piece design, and the new CS 1226T Plus system offers this unique design in addition to enhanced performance attributes that eliminate tonal distortions and deliver high intelligibility with wide coverage."



The CS 120P plenum enclosure installs quickly into 2 feet by 2 feet or metric 600 millimeter by 600 millimeter suspended ceiling grids. It features a shallow 5-inch (12.7 cm) profile, which simplifies installation into congested ceiling spaces around piping and ducts. The integrated tile bridge of the enclosure rests with the ceiling tile on the grid, evenly distributing the weight of the enclosure and speaker cartridge.

The CS 26T Plus speaker cartridge can be used in 70/100-volt or 8-ohm operation with a behind-the-grille, six-position selector switch. The CS 26T Plus is designed with wide, uniform coverage to eliminate hot spots and allow for greater flexibility in speaker spacing and placement. The speaker is optimized for a wide range of paging and audio presentation applications for music, program, and voice. It also features a power rating of 60 watts continuous pink noise and 120 watts continuous program, and a tuned pass reflex port optimized for the CS 120P enclosure. The CS 26T Plus features a magnetically attached grille and a thin-edged bezel for a refined appearance on the ceiling.