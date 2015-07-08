Extron Now Shipping TouchLink Pro Touchpanels

Extron Electronics is now shipping its fully configurable TLP Pro 320M and TLP Pro 320C TouchLink Pro Touchpanels, which are designed to work with any Extron IP Link Pro control processor in AV system applications that require complete, interactive control of a broad range of source devices.

The TLP Pro 320M features a rounded bezel that is designed to complement common AV environment aesthetics. The TLP Pro 320C features a flip-up, LCD touchscreen in a metal enclosure that can be mounted securely into a tabletop, lectern, or other flat surface. TouchLink Pro touchpanels operate using standard network infrastructure, are easy to install, and run on Power over Ethernet (PoE), which allows the touchpanels to receive power and communications over a single Ethernet cable.



"These new TLP Pro 320M and TLP Pro 320C touchpanels complement and extend our TouchLink Pro family and offer complete-room AV control with a variety of convenient mounting options," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing at Extron. "They also add more choices for customers seeking compact, full-featured touchscreens that also harness the power of Global Configurator Professional, the industry's most powerful AV configuration software."



The TLP Pro 320M and TLP Pro 320C feature customizable, backlit buttons that broaden the room control options. All TouchLink Pro touchpanels can be customized using Extron GUI Designer software, which offers ready-to-use templates for a variety of rooms and presentation environments that may be used as-is or customized for the application by simply changing individual graphic elements. Both touchpanels are also compatible with the Extron Control App and Extron Control for Web.