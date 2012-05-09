Covid Luxi Presenters

Covid announced that all InfoComm attendees will be able to get a first-hand look at the new Luxi patent pending Presenter Products in action.

Covid will be performing live, in-booth demonstrations. Luxi's Presenter Products offer simple, scalable and easy to use options by daisy-chaining multiple transmitter and receiver boxes to form systems compared to traditional interfaces, switchers, splitters and matrix switchers.

The 110 models can transmit HDMI, RS232 signals and remote power over a single Cat6 cable. The 150 models come equipped with a built in scaler for mixed signal formats and resolutions. Plus can transmit additional VGA/audio and DisplayPort signals. These small compact units are easily hidden under tables, above projectors and racks.

Stop by the Covid Booth at InfoComm12 (Booth #C9914) for a sneak preview. Each day at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. a live demo on the show floor will take place.