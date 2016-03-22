Extron Now Shipping 4K DTP Twisted Pair Extenders for DisplayPort

The What: Extron Electronics is now shipping the DTP DP 4K 230 and DTP DP 4K 330, transmitters and receivers for sending DisplayPort, audio, bidirectional RS-232, and IR signals over a shielded CATx shielded, twisted pair cable.

The What Else: They extend signals up to 230 feet (70 meters) or 330 feet (100 meters). Both DTP DP 4K models provide an effective means for incorporating higher resolution DisplayPort signals with embedded audio into Extron DTP Systems. They support video signals at resolutions up to 4K. The DTP DP 4K 230 and DTP DP 4K 330 also accept analog stereo audio signals for simultaneous transmission over the same shielded twisted pair cable. The compact enclosure size and remote power capability make the DTP DP 4K models well-suited for discreet placement in lecterns, beneath tables, behind flat-panel displays, or wherever needed to meet application requirements.

"These DTP extenders enable system designers and integrators to take advantage of DisplayPort technology in a wide range of AV environments," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "With support for high resolution DisplayPort, they provide additional flexibility for DTP System designs, while ensuring optimal performance over the twisted pair cable infrastructure."

The Bottom Line: The DTP DP 4K 230 and DTP DP 4K 330 streamline integration by supporting bidirectional RS-232 and IR pass-through for AV device control at remote locations. For added installation flexibility, a single external power supply can be used to remotely power the transmitter or receiver over the twisted pair cable. DTP DP 4K receiver models support Type 2 dual-mode DisplayPort, which allows source signals to be sent to a 4K-capable HDMI or DVI device with an appropriate adapter. DTP DP 4K transmitter models offer an HDBaseT output mode that provides the additional integration convenience of a twisted pair output that can send video and embedded audio, plus bidirectional control signals to any HDBaseT-enabled display.