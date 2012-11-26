Aphex Expands 500 Series with New Modules

Aphex has debuted its new 500 Series modules. The 500 Series now includes six models: J PRE 500 Mic Pre; EQF 500 Parametric Equalizer; DUAL RPA 500 Mic Pre; A PRE 500 Mic Pre; the COMP 500 Optical Compressor; and the previously unveiled EX-BB 500 Aural Exciter/Big Bottom module.



All benefit from the portable and convenient 500 Series format.

The J PRE 500 mic pre is inspired by the flagship Aphex 1788A remote controlled preamp. They both have the same Jensen JT11K8 nickel input Transformer and Aphex patented Mic Limiter technology. Designed to provide no-compromise audio quality in the convenient 500 series format, the J PRE 500 also features a Jensen JT-11DL nickel output-balancing transformer.

The EQF 500 reissue is a modern take on the Aphex EQF-2 500 series three-band equalizer, originally introduced in the 1980s. With a Jensen output balancing transformer and 25Hz to 20kHz operation, the EQF 500 is highly versatile.

The DUAL RPA 500 mic pre is a two-channel solid state/tube hybrid preamp. The solid-state front end provides a fast transient response while the tube back end provides warmth and punch. The DUAL RPA 500 also has the Aphex patented Mic Limiter technology for “no second take” recording.

The A PRE 500 mic pre is inspired by the popular Aphex 188 eight-channel preamp. They both use a custom designed Aphex input Transformer. Like the 188, the A PRE 500 also features a Jensen JT-11DL nickel output balancing transformer. The A PRE 500 is clear sounding yet musical.

The new COMP 500 module is an optical compressor. It features an electronically balanced input and uses a Jensen JT-11DL nickel output balancing transformer. The optocoupler was specified to be as fast as possible and is produced exclusively for Aphex. The OC-500 features stereo linking, and provides all the transparency of an optical compressor with the flexibility to get aggressive compression when needed.

The EX-BB 500 is a mono, 500 Series module version of the popular Aphex Aural Exciter and Optical Big Bottom processors. Each processor has a dedicated, lighted enable button.

“The expansion of our 500 Series with these five new modules further illustrates Aphex’s commitment to providing a comprehensive range of digital signal processors,” said Rick McClendon, Aphex’s general manager. “The addition of three new mic pre’s, a parametric EQ and an optical compressor, which join our highly successful EX-BB 500 Aural Exciter/Big Bottom module, offers audio professionals a wider palette of processing options.”