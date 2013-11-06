New API for Matrox Maevex PowerStream

A new Matrox Maevex PowerStream API is now available, enabling third-party software development to manage Maevex H.264 encoders and decoders. The API offers developers complete access to the PowerStream software feature set to facilitate development of customized control applications based on customer project requirements. The PowerStream API will be available to select partners in CQ1 2014. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Matrox to obtain the preliminary API documentation and provide feedback ahead of the full API 1.0 launc

The Maevex PowerStream API documentation provides developers with an extensive library of calls to enable all the current PowerStream features from within their own existing application or to build a completely new application specific to their needs. This provides enhanced customization to define resolutions, bit rates, and other encoding and decoding parameters based on the user’s specific requirements. Matrox Maevex Series H.264 encoders and decoders are designed to extend low-bandwidth, Full HD quality 1080p60 video and audio over standard IP networks at a lower cost.

“The Matrox PowerStream API opens up new control options for video over IP customers looking to integrate all or parts of PowerStream’s feature set within their Maevex-driven infrastructures,” said Ron Berty, business development manager at Matrox Graphics. “The Maevex API documentation available today provides details on the calls that will be available which allows customers to plan their implementation ahead of the API 1.0 launch. Matrox is also open to adding additional features at this point and is inviting developers to share their requirements.”

The Matrox PowerStream API will be available CQ1 2014, with a preliminary API documentation now available to select partners.